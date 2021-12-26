Top WWE Stars Pulled From MSG Event Amid Covid-19 Outbreak

WWE is making some major changes to tonight’s live events in New York City and Tampa, all while the company continues to deal with a Covid-19 outbreak with their performers and staff. While we can’t say for certain that the changes are due to the outbreak, four big names are not present tonight at Madison Square Garden who were advertised previously, and further changes are also being made to the main event tonight in Tampa.

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. Big E in a triple threat steel cage match and Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch in a steel cage match were advertised for the MSG show tonight. According to PWInsider, Rollins, Lynch, Big E, and Belair are not at the show. The report notes that Edge is now being brought in for the show as a replacement, and he is now scheduled to work a match on the show. Natalya will also now be appearing.

Madison Square Garden did announce this afternoon that an NXT title match between Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne has been added to the show. However, it should be noted that that match has previously been planned for the Raw tour this week.

The PWInsider report also notes that changes are in store for the WWE live event in Tampa tonight as well. The advertised main event there has been Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and The New Day. Plus, a women’s match featuring Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks in a Street Fight. We’re not aware of what changes are set to be made as of right now.

WWE’s ticket sales for the MSG show tonight in particular have been disappointing, with the live attendance looking to be WWE’s lowest at the venue since 2004. As of this afternoon, only about 51% of the tickets had been distributed based on the setup for the show. Post-Christmas shows at the Garden have typically been hot tickets in years past.

WWE Live Holiday Tour

Sun • Dec 26 • 7:30 PM

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY



Available Tickets => 5,104

Current Setup/Capacity => 10,480

Tickets Distributed => 5,376 (51%)



