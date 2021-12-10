Xia Li Praises Sasha Banks For Welcoming Her To WWE Family

Xia Li has detailed how Sasha Banks made her feel welcome within the WWE circle.

Li joined the WWE Performance Center back in early 2017. She competed in the Mae Young Classic, becoming the first Chinese female to enter a WWE ring.

Li also participated in the 2019 Royal Rumble match. She’s currently a member of the SmackDown brand.

Xia Li Gets Warm Welcome From Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks is a multiple-time world champion and a top star in WWE. It seems clear that she doesn’t let the fame get to her head, however.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Xia Li said that Sasha didn’t hesitate to welcome her as a guest in her home.

“She’s been very friendly with me. Even at the very beginning. I don’t speak English very well and she still invited me to her house for a holiday party to celebrate together. She’s already a top superstar. She’s not in my class. So that’s why I’m very grateful she can do this for me. She’s the best.”

Li went as far as to say that she looks up to Sasha as a gold standard in the industry.

“What she does on TV is amazing. She’s my idol in wrestling, and I want to be like her.”

The love doesn’t stop with Banks, however. Li also credited NXT coaches such as Matt Bloom, Norman Smiley, and Sara Amato for helping her develop and make it to the main roster.