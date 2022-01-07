AEW Battle of the Belts Change Due to ‘Medical Protocol’

AEW presents Battle of the Belts this Saturday night on TNT. This is the first of AEW’s quarterly 1-hour Saturday night TNT specials that we’ll see this year.

As of this writing, two championship matches have been signed for event.TNT

Former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara will get a rematch against the man who beat him for the gold just over a week ago, Cody Rhodes.

Riho will also challenge Britt Baker for the coveted AEW Women’s Championship.

AEW has announced a change will be made to the card due to “medical protocol.”

No further details have been announced just yet, but we’ll get more information on Friday’s Rampage.

Aside from Cody Rhodes and Britt Baker, AEW’s other champions include “Hangman” Adam Page (World Champion), Jurassic Express (Tag Champions) and Jade Cargill (TBS Champion). Ricky Starks holds the [unsanctioned] FTW Championship.

SEScoops will provide an update on this story late Friday night after Rampage.