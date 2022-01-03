TNT Championship Rematch Set for AEW Battle of the Belts

All Elite Wrestling has announced another championship match for Saturday night’s AEW Battle of the Belts special.

Sammy Guevara will get a rematch against Cody Rhodes after the American Nightmare captured the gold from the Spanish God last week.

AEW Battle of the Belts is a 1-hour special that airs this Saturday night on TNT. It’s part of a big week of programming for AEW, which kicks off with Dynamite’s move to TBS this Wednesday night.

AEW Battle of the Belts Card

The following matches are signed for AEW Battle of the Belts

TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker vs. Riho

Expect to see at least one more match added to the card at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.