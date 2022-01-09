AEW Battle Of The Belts Results: Three Title Matches, Interim TNT Champion Crowned

AEW‘s first Battle of the Belts special aired tonight on TNT live from the Bojangles Coliseum in North Carolina. Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes battled for the Interim TNT Championship and Ricky Starks defended the FTW Championship against Matt Sydal. Britt Baker put the AEW Women’s Championship on the line against Riho in the main event.

Battle of the Belts Results

Sammy Guevara def. Dustin Rhodes to become the interim TNT Champion Ricky Starks def. Matt Sydal to retain the FTW Championship Britt Baker def. Riho via submission to retain the AEW Women’s Championship

Here are the takeaways from Battle of the Belts:

Sammy Guevara Is The Interim TNT Champion

Sammy Guevara faced Dustin Rhodes for the interim TNT Championship. The current TNT Champion, Cody Rhodes, missed the show due to COVID. Aubrey Edwards was the referee and Arn Anderson was in Dustin’s corner. Sammy dominated the match early and Dustin rolled out of the ring to regroup.

Guevara sent Dustin into the barricade and mocked Arn Anderson but doing the Glock taunt. Arn gave Sammy the middle finger and Dustin capitalized on the distraction with a few chops to the chest. Rhodes slammed Sammy’s knee into the steel steps and followed it up with a Piledriver on the floor outside the ring.

When Battle of the Belts returned, Rhodes sent Sammy to the corner and unloaded some punches to his face. Daniel Garcia was shown in the crowd as Sammy turned Dustin inside out with a Clothesline. Guevara knocked Dustin to the floor outside the ring and connected with a crazy springboard flip onto him.

Back in the ring, Dustin connected with a big Cross Rhodes and went for the cover but Guevara kicked out at two. Rhodes followed it up with a Sunset Flip Powerbomb for a near fall. Dustin climbed to the middle turnbuckle but Sammy caught him. Guevara connected with the GTH but Dustin kicked out at two.

Fuego Del Sol emerged from under the ring and set up a table. Arn chased Fuego off as Sammy & Dustin battled on the ring apron. Dustin put Sammy through the table with a Destroyer off the apron and rolled him back into the ring. Rhodes went for the cover but Sammy somehow kicked out and the match continued.

Dustin planted Sammy with two Cross Rhodes and then set up for a Tiger Driver. Sammy escaped and both hit a Clothesline at the same time. Dustin and Sammy slowly made their way back up and Rhodes hit some jabs. They traded roll-up attempts and Sammy was able to keep Dustin down for a three count. Sammy Guevara is the interim TNT Champion. Daniel Garcia hopped in the ring and attacked Sammy Guevara. Guevara will defend the interim TNT Championship against Daniel Garcia on Dynamite.

Daniel Garcia wastes no time getting the face of the new champion!



The Legendary David Crockett presents Sammy Guevara with the Championship belt



Ricky Starks Retained The FTW Title

Ricky Starks defended the FTW Championship against Matt Sydal. Powerhouse Hobbs accompanied Starks to the ring. Sydal took Starks down and connected with a standing Moonsault for a two count. Ricky sent Matt to the corner and went for a Splash but Sydal countered with a kick to the face.

Starks fell out of the ring and Sydal followed him out there. Powerhouse Hobbs got in Sydal’s way as Battle of the Belts went to a commercial break. When the show returned, Starks was in control and hit a Clothesline. Ricky followed it up with a Uranage and went for the cover but Sydal kicked out at two. Sydal booted Starks in the face and Ricky fell to the corner.

Sydal hit a Dropkick to the face and perched Starks up on the top turnbuckle. Sydal hit a Hurricanrana and followed it up with a slam for a near fall. Starks went for a Gutwrench Suplex but Sydal escaped. Matt climbed to the top turnbuckle and hit a Meteora and went for the cover but Ricky got his foot on the bottom rope. Starks battled back and connected with the Roshambo for the pinfall victory. Ricky Starks is still the FTW Champion. Starks and Hobbs attacked Sydal after the match but Dante Martin made the save.

Britt Baker Retained The Women’s Title

Britt Baker defended the AEW Women’s Championship against Ruby Soho tonight in the main event of Battle of the Belts. Rebel and Jamie Hayter were ringside for the match. Riho got tripped up by Hayter and Baker capitalized with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Riho sent Baker across the ring with an Arm Drag and then to the outside with a Dropkick.

Riho climbed to the top rope and went for a Crossbody but Rebel got in the way. Riho hit Rebel with a Crossbody but Baker regrouped and hit a Slingblade on the floor outside the ring. Britt and Jamie brought out a table from under the ring and started setting it up. Riho knocked Baker down and then ran up the table like a ramp for a Dropkick on Hayter.

The action returned to the ring and Riho climbed to the top turnbuckle. Riho connected with a Dropkick that knocked the women’s champion to the corner. Britt tripped Riho up and stomped on her a few times against the turnbuckle. Baker and Jamie started arguing as Battle of the Belts went to a commercial break.

When Battle of the Belts returned, Baker was in control and had Riho in a headlock in the middle of the ring. Riho escaped and hit Britt with a running knee to the face. Riho connected with a 619 and went for the cover but Baker kicked out at two. Riho applied a Half Crab but Britt was able to reach the bottom rope to break the hold.

Riho climbed to the top rope but Rebel dragged Baker to the outside. Rebel laid on top of Baker and Riho hit her with a Double Stomp. Back in the ring, Riho went for a Double Stomp on Baker but Britt got out of the way. Britt hit an Air Raid Crash for a near fall and grabbed the glove but Rebel. Baker elbowed Riho in the face and Hayter dropped the title in the ring. Baker and Hayter traded strikes and eventually Rebel got kicked out. Baker got the Lockjaw applied for the submission victory and retained the AEW Women’s Championship. Hayter, Rebel, and Baker shared a group hug and celebrated as Battle of the Belts went off the air.