Sunday, January 9, 2022
HomeNewsAEW News

(Spoilers) AEW Dark Tapings Results from After Battle of the Belts

By Michael Reichlin
Battle of the Belts

All Elite Wrestling taped next week’s AEW Dark on Saturday night after the Battle of the Belts special from Charlotte, North Carolina

Battle of the Belts was a 1-hour TV special, but fans in attendance got to see the rest of AEW’s champions compete in more than a dozen additional matches.

The following matches were taped for next week’s AEW Dark:

  • Capt. Shawn Dean defeated Leon Cross
  • Anthony Ogogo defeated Baron Black
  • Red Velvet defeated an unnamed opponent
  • The Gunn Club defeated T.I.N. & Patrick Scott.
  • Tay Conti & Anna Jay defeated the Renegade Twins
  • Orange Cassidy defeated JD Drake
  • Dante Martin defeated Aaron Solo
  • Eddie Kingston defeated Joey Janela
  • Thunder Rosa defeated Kacy Foxx
  • Powerhouse Hobbs defeated an unnamed opponent
  • Daniel Garcia defeated Fuego Del Sol
  • TBS Champion Jade Cargill defeated Skye Blue in a non-title “Eliminator” match
  • AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defeated The Factory’s Nick Comoroto & QT Marshall in a non-title “Eliminator” match
  • AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam and Dark Order’s Alan Angels & Ten defeated Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy & Serpentico.
Related Articles
Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
Previous articleMickie James Retains Knockouts Title at Hard To Kill
Next articlePaige Reacts to Trending After WWE Royal Rumble Announcements
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC