AEW Dynamite Beach Break Results: Ladder Match, CM Punk & MJF, Danhausen Debuts

AEW Dynamite Beach Break aired live tonight from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Cody and Sammy Guevara battled in a Ladder match for the TNT Championship. Adam Cole faced Orange Cassidy in a Lights Out match.

Dynamite Results

Sammy Guevara def. Cody Rhodes in a Ladder match to become the undisputed TNT Champion Wardlow def. Elijah Dean & James Alexander Jericho, Santana, Ortiz def. 2point0, Daniel Garica Leyla Hirsch def. Red Velvet Orange Cassidy def. Adam Cole in a Lights Out match

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Sammy Guevara Won The TNT Title

TNT Champion Cody Rhodes faced Interim TNT Champion Sammy Guevara in a Ladder match to begin the show. The winner of the match will be the official TNT Champion. Cody and Sammy had already made their entrances when the show went on the air.

Cody got some scattered cheers but the majority of the crowd were not behind him. Cody hit a shoulder tackle but Sammy popped up and responded with a Dropkick. Rhodes took control and was very proud of himself for doing so. Sammy got annoyed and the two started shoving each other. The action spilled to the outside and Guevara grabbed a ladder. Cody caught Sammy with a jab to the face and launched him into the steel steps.

Rhodes grabbed a giant ladder and set it up in the corner. Sammy recovered and the two brawled into the crowd. Rhodes got the better of the exchange and Clotheslined Sammy over the barricade.

Back in the ring, Sammy bashed Cody off the apron with a ladder and set it up. Guevara started climbing but Cody broke it up. Cody and Sammy hit a headbutt at the same time and both fell off the ladder to the canvas. Cody then hit Sammy with a big Suplex off the ladder set up in the corner in the ring as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Beach Break returned, the action was back in the ring. Cody climbed the ladder but Sammy hopped on another ladder, only to leap off the top of it and hit Rhodes with an insane Cutter. Cody battled back and put Sammy’s leg in a ladder outside the ring. Fuego Del Sol ran to the ringside area and told Cody to stop. Cody hit Fuego with a Piledriver as Sammy climbed to the top rope. Guevara went for a Splash but Cody avoided it. Guevara sent Cody to the outside and hit him with a dive. Sammy followed it up with the GTH.

Guevara put Cody on a ladder from the apron to the barricade and set up a big ladder next to it. Sammy hit a Swanton Bomb off the top of the ladder onto Cody. Sammy rolled into the ring and set up a ladder under the belts. Cody got back into the ring and met Sammy on the top of the ladder. Sammy knocked Cody off the ladder and grabbed the titles to win the match. Sammy Guevara is TNT Champion.

Wardlow Dominated

Elijah Dean and James Alexander had the unfortunate task of facing Wardlow tonight at Beach Break. Wardlow delivered a bunch of Powerbombs as the crowd kept chanting for more. Wardlow then Powerbombed them on top of each other for the pinfall victory. Shawn Spears was about to come to the ring with a chair but Wardlow stopped him and the two headed backstage.

Inner Circle Picked Up A Win

Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz faced 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) and Daniel Garcia in a Trios match. Jericho and Matt Lee started off the action but Santana quickly tagged himself in. 2point0 isolated Santana in the corner but he battled back. Santana connected with some Suplexes before tagging in Ortiz.

Garcia tagged in and beat Ortiz down as Dynamite went to a break. When Dynamite returned, the match broke down into a brawl. Jericho wanted a tag but Ortiz ignored him and tagged in Santana. 2point0 had Santana isolated but Jericho caught Matt Lee with a Judas Effect. Santana followed it up with a Piledriver for the pinfall victory. Jericho left on his own after the match.

CM Punk Will Face MJF Next Week

CM Punk made his way to the ring and thanked the crowd. Punk noted that he owes Cleveland and said he is here for a fight. Punk took off his sweatshirt and revealed that he was wearing MJF‘s scarf. He joked that you can get these cheap on amazon and that he’d fight MJF tonight but he’s probably got a bunch of excuses. MJF interrupted and asked the crowd if they wanted to see them have a match tonight. Maxwell then declined but challenged Punk to a match next week in Chicago.

MJF claimed that people will be disappointed in the match because they will see the real CM Punk once he loses. He added that the real CM Punk is the one that lost his fake smile, will sue, and will quit wrestling again. MJF said that the chants of CM Punk won’t stop him from turning his back on the fans again and crying about on a podcast.

CM Punk told MJF that if he didn’t come back MJF wouldn’t be having this brush with greatness. Punk joked that MJF should go in the back and put on his boots with the 3 inch lifts and try to handle business, even though everyone knows that he can’t. Punk claimed that he never lies to the people and would rather try & fail than be like MJF. Punk said that the fans love him because he always gets back up and fights, win or lose.

MJF told Punk that he wanted to test that theory of always getting back up and FTR & Wardlow made their way to the entrance ramp. Shawn Spears attacked Punk from behind and then everyone joined in on the beatdown. MJF set up a chair and demanded that Wardlow Powerbomb Punk onto it. Wardlow obliged and then MJF sat over Punk. Maxwell claimed that Punk’s journey will end where it began next week in Chicago.

Leyla Hirsh def. Red Velvet

Leyla Hirsch battled Red Velvet tonight on Dynamite. Leyla connected with a Dropkick and rolled out of the ring. Red Velvet followed her and Leyla sent her into the barricade. Back in the ring, Red Velvet took control and connected with a Stunner. Leyla hit a Powerbomb and went for the cover but Velvet kicked out at the last moment. Red Velvet went for a Sunset Flip but Hirsch countered into a cradle for a two count. Leyla then rolled up Red Velvet again while grabbing the tights for the pinfall victory.

Nyla Rose Interrupted Britt Baker

Tony Schiavone was in the ring with several awards from Pro Wrestling Illustrated. AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker came to the ring and boasted about winning multiple awards. Britt joked about Cleveland finally having a “Baker” they can count on in reference to Browns QB Baker Mayfield. Baker claimed that the women’s division was a wasteland before she came along and created the top spot. Britt added that she has surpassed the entire roster and is the face of All Elite Wrestling. Vickie Guerrero & Nyla Rose interrupted and Nyla claimed that losing to Ruby Soho was a fluke during the TBS Tournament. Rose vowed to prove it next week.

Orange Cassidy def. Adam Cole, Danhausen Debuts

Adam Cole faced Orange Cassidy in a Lights Out match (unsanctioned) in the main event of Beach Break. The action quickly spilled out of the ring and Cassidy sent Cole into the barricade. Orange followed it up with a Dropkick but Cole shrugged it off. Cole threw Cassidy into the barricade and grabbed a chair from under the ring. Danhausen was holding the chair and got a great reaction from the crowd. Cole was surprised and backed away from Danhausen.

Cassidy capitalized on the distraction and planted Cole with a DDT on the outside. Cole set up for a Panama Sunrise but Orange countered and sent Cole through a table. Cassidy went for the Orange Punch but Cole held up the ring bell. Cassidy punched the bell and then got hurled into the steel steps. Cole stomped on Orange’s hand and brought some chairs & trash cans into the ring. Cassidy set up the chairs and hit a Michinoku Driver. Cole battled back with a Superkick and motioned to the entrance ramp.

Brandon Cutler made his way down the entrance ramp but Wheeler Yuta brawled with him. Bobby Fish and Chuck Taylor then traded punches. Young Bucks hit Chuck Taylor with a Superkick. Young Bucks got in the ring but Trent & Rocky Romero made the save. Cassidy hit the Orange Punch but Cole responded with a low blow.

Cassidy revealed he was wearing a steel cup with tacks on it and Cole was in agony. Cassidy hit Panama Sunrise but Cole kicked out at two. They battled to the back and Cole hid behind Jerry Lynn. Adam hit an Ushigoroshi through a table but Cassidy somehow kicked out. Adam Cole climbed to the top of the entranceway but Cassidy was gone. Orange hit Cole with a low blow from behind and then a Uranage through the stage. Cassidy got his arm on Cole for the pinfall victory in a match that will not count in the record books.