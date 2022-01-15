AEW Rampage Results (1/14): Tag Title Match, Adam Cole vs. Trent Beretta

AEW Rampage was taped from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) put the titles on the line against Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds in this week’s main event. In addition the takeaways below, Jay Lethal confronted Ricky Starks at the announce table and challenged him to a match for the FTW Championship.

Rampage Results

Adam Cole def. Trent Beretta Shawn Spears def. Adam Everett The Bunny, Penelope Ford, Nyla Rose def. Leyla Hirsch, Kris Statlander, Red Velvet Jurassic Express def. John Silver & Alex Reynolds to retain the AEW Tag Titles

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Adam Cole def. Trent Beretta

Adam Cole faced Trent Beretta in the first match of the night. AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta, and Kris Statlander were all ringside for the match.

Trent controlled the action early and beat Adam down in the corner of the ring. Beretta knocked Cole out of the ring and made his way to the ring apron. Cole tripped him up and sent him to the floor.

Back in the ring, Cole connected with a Neckbreaker and went for the cover but Trent kicked out at two. Trent got out of the ring to regroup but Cole went after him. Cole set up for a Panama Sunrise but Trent countered into a Back Body Drop. Trent went for a Spear but Cole side-stepped it and Beretta crashed into the barricade as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Trent battled back and hit an avalanche Brainbuster. Trent took some time to go for the cover and Cole kicked out at two. Cole hit a Canadian Destroyer but Trent responded with Strong Zero. Trent went for the cover but Cole just got his foot on the rope at the last moment to brea up the pin. A brawl broke out ringside and Cole capitalized on the distraction with a low blow. Cole hit The Boom for the pinfall victory.

And the final blow is delivered. @AdamColePro takes the win!

Shawn Spears Picked Up A Win

Shawn Spears faced Adam Everett on this week’s episode of Rampage. Spears mocked Everett and quickly hit the C4 for the pinfall victory. After the match, Spears cut a promo on CM Pun and said he isn’t the best in the world. Spears vowed to take Punk out next week on Dynamite and there will be no apologies. The crowd began to chant for Wardlow but Spears cut them off and called Wardlow a “one move wonder”. Wardlow wasn’t pleased with that line. Shawn added that CM Punk can’t hang anymore and he will show that on next week’s Dynamite.

PG punk is screwed! — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) January 15, 2022

Statlander & Hirsch Couldn’t Get On The Same Page

Kris Statlander, Leyla Hirsch, Red Velvet faced Penelope Ford, The Bunny, and Nyla Rose in a Trios Match. All of the entrances were skipped and Rampage just cut to them in the ring after a rap video from The Acclaimed. Caster poked fun at Sting & Darby Allin. The Acclaimed will battle Sting & Darby Allin on Dynamite next week.

Statlander and Rose were going to start off the action but Leyla tagged herself in. Nyla planted Leyla with a Belly to Belly Suplex and Statlander quickly tagged herself back into the match. The Bunny tagged in and Statlander greeted her with a headlock takedown. The Bunny escaped but Statlander caught her with a Powerslam for a near fall.

Red Velvet tagged in and beat The Bunny down some more before Leyla got back in the action. Statlander wanted a tag but Leyla again declined. Red Velvet tagged herself in but the arguing allowed The Bunny to escape. Nyla tagged in and beat Red Velvet down as Rampage went to a break.

Back from commercial, Statlander tagged in and battled with Penelope Ford. Kris took control and hit The Bunny with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Leyla tagged herself in again and they argued. The Bunny shoved Leyla and she knocked Statlander out of the ring. The Bunny then covered Leyla to end the match.

The bitter dissension within the team of @callmekrisstat, @Thee_Red_Velvet and @LegitLeyla has led them to this outcome. Where do Leyla and Statlander go from here?

Jurassic Express Retained The AEW Tag Titles

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against John Silver & Alex Reynolds in the main event. Mark Henry interviewed both teams before the match.

Luchasaurus hit Reynolds with a Body Slam and Jungle Boy followed it up with a springboard Senton off his shoulders. Dark Order battled back and sent Jungle Boy out of the ring. John Silver lifted Jungle Boy up for a Suplex and Reynolds hit him with a Suicide Dive as Rampage went to a final commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Dark Order had Jungle Boy isolated in the ring for a bit. Jungle Boy escaped and tagged in the big man. Luchasaurus sent Reynolds and Silver to opposite corners and delivered some Splashes. Luchasaurus went for a Chokeslam on Silver but Alex broke it up. Luchasaurus then delivered a Chokeslam to both Dark Order members at the same time.

Jungle Boy tagged back in and everyone brawled to the corner. This led to a Tower of Doom spot that sent all four wrestlers to the canvas. Jungle Boy sent Silver out of the ring and onto Evil Uno outside the ring. Jurassic Express isolated Reynolds and hit him with several slams. Jungle Boy took out John Silver with a dive and Luchasaurus covered Reynolds. Jurassic Express are still the AEW Tag Team Champions.