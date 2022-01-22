AEW Rampage Results (1/21): Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson, TBS Title Match, Hook

AEW Rampage aired live this week from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. Jon Moxley returned to the ring tonight and battled Ethan Page. HOOK wrestled Serpentine and Jade Cargill defended the TBS Championship against Anna Jay in the main event.

Rampage Results

Jon Moxley def. Ethan Page Trent Beretta def. Nick Jackson HOOK def. Serpentico Jade Cargill def. Anna Jay to retain the TBS Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Jon Moxley def. Ethan Page, Confrontation With Bryan Danielson

Jon Moxley made his entrance to begin the show and got a great reaction. Moxley threw chairs into the ring. Page told Scorpio Sky that he didn’t want him ringside and wanted to battle Moxley on his own. Moxley and Page traded punches to begin the action. Ethan took control and the announcers noted how Jon hadn’t been in the ring for a bit and was rusty. Moxley sent Page into the barricade and brought him back into the ring. Moxley went for a shoulder tackle but Page dodged it and Jon crashed into the ring post as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Page was about to hit Ego’s Edge but Moxley fought out of it. Moxley connected with a German Suplex and followed it up with another one. Page kneed Moxley in the face but Jon quickly hit a Clothesline. Moxley went for the Paradigm Shift but Page countered into a Brainbuster for a two count.

Page applied a Half Crab but Moxley made it to the ropes to break the hold. Moxley sent Page to the outside and caught him with a Suicide Dive through the ropes. Back in the ring, Page connected with a Powerslam but Moxley got out of the cover and unloaded some strikes to the face. Moxley then choked Page out and the referee called for the bell. Moxley hit Page with the Paradigm Shift after the match and made his way through the crowd. Bryan Danielson showed up and applauded Moxley. Jon stared at him and walked away.

Trent Beretta def. Nick Jackson

Nick Jackson faced Trent Beretta tonight on Rampage. Matt Jackson, Brandon Cutler, and Orange Cassidy were ringside for the match. Beretta hit some chops and launched Nick to the canvas. Trent went for a DDT but Nick countered into a Northern Lights Suplex. Trent hit a Back Body Drop but Jackson responded with a Neckbreaker after Trent got caught in the ropes. Jackson booted Trent in the face and knocked him to the floor as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Nick went for a Swanton off the top rope but Trent got his knees up. Trent hit a knee to the face for a two count and the action spilled out of the ring. Beretta hit a Spear on the floor and rolled Nick back in the ring. Trent followed it up with a DDT for a near fall.

Jackson connected with a Running Bulldog but Beretta shrugged it off and leveled him with a Clothesline. Trent planted Nick with a Piledriver but couldn’t keep him down for a three count. Nick rolled out of the ring to regroup but Trent followed him. Jackson capitalized with a Back Body Drop on the ramp and climbed to the top rope. Nick connectedn the Swanton this time on the entrance ramp. Back in the ring, Jackson hit a 450 Splash but Trent kicked out at two. Nick hit a Superkick and went for another one but Trent was ready for it. Trent ducked and connected with Strong Zero for the pinfall victory.

Hook Picked Up A Win

HOOK faced Serpentico tonight on Rampage and it was an absolute beatdown. Hook toyed with Serpentico for a bit before tapping him out with standing Red Rum in the middle of the ring.

After the match, QT Marshall confronted Hook on the entrance ramp and it didn’t go so well. Marshall said he was ready for a fight and Hook hit him with a Suplex on the entrance ramp. Hook then walked over QT before heading to the back.

Jade Cargill Retained The TBS Championship

Jade Cargill defended the TBS Championship against Anna Jay in the main event of Rampage. Mark Henry interviewed the competitors before the match.

Cargill and Anna Jay had a stare down to start the match. Jade flexed as Sterling and Silver were firing up the crowd ringside. Anna escaped a Headlock but got sent to the mat by a shoulder tackle from the champion. Anna went for a Crossbody but Jade caught her and connected with a slam. Jade took some time to pose for the crowd and Anna rolled her up for a near fall. Sterling went for a distraction but Silver hit him with a Brainbuster. Jade Cargill got in Silver’s face for a flex-off. Anna capitalized with a dive as Rampage went to a break.

When Rampage returned, Cargill went for Jaded but Anna Jay was able to escape. Anna applied the Queen Slayer choke hold but Cargill broke it up by bashing Anna into the turnbuckle. Anna went for it again but Cargill countered into a Powerbomb. Cargill followed it up with Jaded for the pinfall victory and retained the TBS Championship. Jade Cargill is now 25-0.