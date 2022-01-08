AEW Rampage Results (1/7): Adam Cole vs. Jake Atlas, Cody Pulled From Battle Of The Belts

AEW Rampage aired tonight on TNT. It was the final show before Battle of the Belts tomorrow night. Adam Cole battled the newly signed Jake Atlas. It was announced that Ricky Starks will defend the FTW Championship against Matt Sydal tomorrow night at Battle of the Belts.

Rampage Results

Adam Cole def. Jake Atlas via submission Hook def. Aaron Solo via submission Riho & Ruby Soho def. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz def. Daniel Garcia & 2point0

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Adam Cole def. Jake Atlas

Adam Cole faced Jake Atlas in the first match of the night. Cole and Atlas locked up in the middle of the ring to start the match off. Cole went for The Boom (Last Shot) early but Atlas dodged it. The action spilled to the outside and Cole launched Atlas into the ring post. Back in the ring, Cole connected with a Backstabber before applying a headlock as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Atlas took control and sent Cole to the outside. Jake connected with a dive through the ropes before the action returned to the ring. Atlas looked to have injured his knee during a springboard move. Cole was going to hit the Panama Sunrise but switched to a Knee Bar for the submission victory.

I’m so freaking proud of that match. Thank you @AdamColePro for pushing me to give you ME. My knee will be just fine. Thank you guys for your concern. I won’t be gone long! ? #AEWRampage — ???? ????? (@JakeAtlasReal) January 8, 2022

Hook Tapped Out Aaron Solo

Hook faced Aaron Solo tonight on Rampage. Hook took Solo down and Aaron retreated to the ropes to regroup. QT Marshall grabbed Hook’s leg for a distraction and Solo took advantage with some strikes. Hook connected with a Russian Leg Sweep and followed it up with a Suplex. Hook then locked in the Redrum for the submission victory.

Riho & Ruby Soho Picked Up A Win

Ruby Soho & Riho faced AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter. Rebel was ringside for the math. Riho and Soho isolated Hayter in the corner but couldn’t put her away. Hayter escaped and tagged in the women’s champion. Rebel tripped up Ruby and Britt capitalized as Rampage went to a break.

When Rampage returned, Soho was trapped in the ring as Hayter & Baker focused their attack on Ruby’s shoulder. Ruby connected with a Suplex and tagged in Riho. Riho booted Hayter in the face and went for the cover but Britt broke it up at the last moment.

Riho planted Hayter with a DDT for a two count and then made her way to the top turnbuckle. Baker shoved Riho off the turnbuckle and beat her down with Hayter. Jamie went for a strike but Riho ducked and she wound up hitting Britt by accident. Riho rolled Hayter up for the pinfall victory. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter shoved each other after the match but Rebel calmed them down. Britt Baker will defend the AEW Women’s Championship against Riho tomorrow night at Battle of the Belts.

Cody Rhodes Pulled From Battle of the Belts, Interim TNT Title Match Announced

It was announced that Cody was pulled from the TNT Championship match tomorrow night due to COVID protocol and that Dustin Rhodes will replace him. Dustin Rhodes will face Sammy Guevara for the “interim TNT Championship”.

Dan Lambert cut another promo tonight during Rampage. Lambert was backstage for this one and Men of the Year (Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky) were by his side. Lambert mocked Tony Khan‘s booking and the interim TNT Championship match. Scorpio Sky claimed that he should have been given the title because he hasn’t been defeated in a long time. Ethan Page added that he will be watching tomorrow night.

Kingston, Santana, Ortiz def. Garcia & 2point0

Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz faced 2point0 (Jeff Parker, Matt Lee) and Daniel Garcia in a No Disqualifications match. The match started out in a brawl on the entrance ramp and to the ringside area. Eddie sent Garcia into the barricade and grabbed a trash can. Kingston bashed Garcia over the head with the trash can and started choking him. Garcia battled back and shoved Kingston into the ring apron but Eddie responded with a Suplex on the floor. Santana & Ortiz followed it up with a Suplex of their own as Rampage went to a break.

When Rampage returned, Garcia was going to work on Eddie Kingston’s leg. Santana & Ortiz delivered a Piledriver on top of a steel chair to Jeff Parker during the commercial break. Santana hit a Frog Splash but got powder thrown in his face by Matt Lee. Matt went for the cover but Ortiz broke it up at two. Lee planted Ortiz with a DDT as Daniel Garcia brought the bell into the ring.

Lee and Parker held Eddie Kingston up and Garcia bashed him over the head with the ring bell. Garcia went for the cover but Eddie Kingston kicked out at two and the match continued. 2point0 brought Kingston out of the ring and Suplexed him through the timekeeper’s table. Back in the ring, Santana & Ortiz beat Garcia down. Santana & Ortiz then hit Parker with a bunch of strikes and Santana leveled him with a lariat for the pinfall victory. Garcia and 2point0 attacked after the match but Jericho made the save to close the show.