AEW Star Almost Lost A Finger During Stadium Stampede

An AEW star says he nearly walked out of Stadium Stampede with one less finger.

The main event of Double or Nothing back in May 2021 featured a Stadium Stampede match between Inner Circle and The Pinnacle. A stipulation was in place and had Inner Circle lost the match, they would’ve disbanded.

Ultimately, Inner Circle won the match, which meant Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, and Proud N’ Powerful got to remain a faction.

Entrance Almost Led To Severed Finger

During an interview with Digital Spy, Ortiz of Proud N’ Powerful said that he nearly severed a finger during Inner Circle’s special entrance.

“I wasn’t wearing gloves. So when I jumped, out of instinct I grabbed the rope in front of me. But you have this carabiner hooked up and it’s like this thick metal carabiner, so with the slack of me getting pulled up, it cut my finger.

“So I actually wrestled the rest of Stadium Stampede with a bandage around my finger and it cut pretty deep – it left a scar.

“But I was like, ‘Man if I would have grabbed it differently my finger would have just went flying off but I would have had no choice but to do the entrance because it was one take, that’s it. But yeah, luckily I didn’t lose my finger.”

The entrance made for quite a visual, although many watching live were instantly concerned for the safety of the performers.

Luckily, nothing serious went down and all fingers remained intact.