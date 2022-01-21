AEW Roster Adding Some “Really Strong Female Members”

AEW is adding a couple “really strong female members” in the near future.

Serena Deeb appeared on the Reese Waters Show earlier this week. During the appearance, she hinted that some new faces are headed to AEW TV.

”I don’t know if I can say names yet, it we’ve just picked up a couple of really strong female members to the roster.” – Serena Deeb

Especially with the introduction of the new TBS Championship held by Jade Cargill, it’s a great time to add some depth to the women’s division.

As for who will is joining AEW, there are a number of extremely talent women who are not ‘All Elite’ just yet. Possible additions to AEW in the weeks and months ahead include Athena (Ember Moon), Mia Yim, Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox), Toni Storm, Taya Valkyrie and Marina Shafir.

