Aliyah Discusses Her Royal Rumble Appearance, Mickie James

Royal Rumble is not only the place for old veterans to have another moment but it also provides an opportunity for young prospects to make a name for themselves. One such star who will get an opportunity to showcase her talent at such a stage for the first time is WWE superstar Aliyah.

The former NXT star recently had an interview with The National News. Speaking of her upcoming Rumble appearance, she expressed her gratitude for the opportunity:

“I’m so excited, I was in NXT for like six years and every year I was in there I would think ‘Okay, maybe this is the year. Is [this] the year I’m going to be the Royal Rumble?’ I would pray and hope and it’s finally happening. I’m so happy and I’m so grateful.”

One of the most unexpected announcements for the upcoming show was the inclusion of Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James. Talking about James’ return to WWE, Aliyah said that she has always wanted to get in the ring with her:

“I’m so excited. I’ve always wanted to get into the ring with her and it’s finally happening, so it’s very cool to see. I grew up watching her and idolising her. I’m super looking forward to it,”

After almost 6 years in the developmental, Aliyah was called up to SmackDown during the 2021 draft. She recently made some headlines after scoring the fastest recorded win in WWE over Natalya.