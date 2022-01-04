Angelo Dawkins Would Like A New Day Style Split For Street Profits

The New Day have taken a unique approach when it comes to splitting a team. As opposed to the usual practice of one guy turning on the rest of the team, each member of the trio has branched off towards singles career in his own way in the past couple of years. Yet they have remained friends. All three of the stars celebrate each other’s success and support each other during their failure.

Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits hopes that they will be able to follow a similar path when it’s time for him and his partner Montez Ford to go their separate ways.

One half of the former Raw tag team champions was the most recent guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast. He was asked about a potential singles run for him and whether he would like The Street Profits to follow the example of The New Day.

Dawkins replied positively. He praised his partner saying that Ford has the potential to become a world champion someday. Angelo Dawkins claimed that he would like to be on his partner’s side when that happens:

“Yeah, that’d be cool. We haven’t really honestly discussed that. But if it ever happens, that’s what we would hope to happen. We still be boys while we watch each other flourish. I think Tez has the potential to be one of the best. He does have [The] Rock vibes. I agree with everybody that says that he has the potential to hold THE title.”

Angelo Dawkins continued, “So I hope I’m there to support him, and I’ll be right there with him. That’s my brother for life. And he’ll be there for me as well If the opportunity ever went that way. If it does happen, hopefully we kind of do what the New Day does and still be cool with each other. Still be a unit just in case somebody tries to be funny and try to jump up on one of us.”

WWE almost broke up the Street Profits during last year’s drafts before the officials decided against the idea. So while the company doesn’t seem to have any immediate plans for the duo to split up, we can never be sure when it might end up happening. Apart from this, Angelo Dawkins also shared his dream WrestleMania 38 match which you can check out here.

