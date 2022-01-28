Another Long-term Employee Gone From WWE

The internal restructuring in WWE seems to still be going at full pace as another long-term employee has left the promotion after over a decade.

According to reports from PWinsider, long-time executive Amanda Tustian who was working as the Director of OTT (Over The Top) Content Operations left WWE yesterday. Though there is no word on the reason behind her departure.

The female executive had been with the promotion for almost 12 years. She was hired back in February 2010 as the Creative Writing Assistant.

In her role, Tustian assisted the creative vice presidents of Raw and SmackDown. She also handled the travel logistics for a team of 14 employees.

She was appointed the Talent Development Coordinator in October 2011. She stayed in this role till August 2013 and helped with various tasks concerning talent recruitment. This included booking extras for events.

This trend of changing responsibilities continued throughout her career. Amanda Tustian was finally promoted to the role of WWE Director of OTT Content Operations in September 2020.

Tustian’s LinkedIn profile mentions that in her last role, she oversaw the launch of WWE Network on Peacock. She helped migrate over 14,000+ hours of content and metadata to the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service.