Billy Gun Files To Trademark “The New Age Outlaws”

Oh, you didn’t know? The New Age Outlaws may be gearing up to ride once again.

The Outlaws are one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history. “Road Dogg” BG James and “Bad Ass” Billy Gunn were icons of the Attitude Era. They’re both WWE Hall of Famers as part of the legendary DX faction.

Road Dogg James was released from WWE last week, paving the way for a reunion with his old partner. Interestingly, just days after Roadd Dogg’s release, Billy Gunn has taken steps to trademark their team name.

Last Friday, January 7th, Kipp Sopp (Billy Gunn) filed the paperwork to trademark the name, “The New Age Outlaws.”

According to the United States Patent & Trademark Office database, the name would be used for merchandise and wrestling ‘entertainment services.’ The attorney of record is Michael E. Dockins.

This trademark filing does not mean the New Age Outlaws will be tearing up AEW‘s tag team division anytime soon. However, the NAO intellectual property is valuable.

The duo could probably make a killing doing autograph signings and selling merchandise using the Outlaws moniker. Now you know!