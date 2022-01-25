Brian Kendrick Asks WWE For His Release (Report)

Brian Kendrick, who has been working backstage in a producer’s role for NXT and 205 Live, has reportedly asked for his WWE release. According to PWInsider, Kendrick asked for his release 6 weeks ago but remains with the company as of this writing.

“We can confirm that Brian Kendrick, who had most recently been working as a producer on WWE NXT and 205 Live, requested a release from the company weeks ago and has not been to any TV tapings in Orlando in some time,” wrote Mike Johnson.

“We are told Kendrick has been waiting for a release ‘at least’ six weeks.” – PWInsider on Brian Kendrick’s status with WWE

Brian Kendrick finds himself in a similar situation as Mustafa Ali. Mustafa Ali publicly requested his WWE release earlier this month. WWE has yet to grant that release, prompting fans on social media to use the hashtag, #FreeAli.

He was with WWE from 2005 to 2009. During that run, he won tag team gold along with Paul London twice. He’d return to WWE in 2014 as a trainer but then got back in the ring for the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic and 205 Live.

Kendrick is also a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. He and former tag team partner Paul London won Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Tag Team of the Year award in 2007.