News On Broadcast Plans For Hall Of Fame And NXT Stand & Deliver

WrestleMania this year will once again be a two-night event. It will be taking place on April 2 and 3 from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

WWE has also announced the NXT Stand & Deliver PPV event and the Hall Of Fame ceremony for the Mania weekend.

All these announcements had confused fans about the scheduling of these events. PWinsider has now provided an update on the current plans for these shows.

According to the site, the current working plan is for the Hall Of Fame ceremony to air on Friday night, after the SmackDown broadcast has gone off the air. There is no word yet on if the ceremony is expected to air live or be taped ahead of time.

As for the NXT event, the plan right now for the Stand & Deliver PPV is to air the show on Saturday afternoon, prior to night 1 of WrestleMania 38.

These events will of course be in addition to the WrestleMania go home episode of Raw on Monday and the weekly NXT episode on Tuesday.

With over 2 months remaining to the show of shows, these plans are still “very preliminary” and could change as the event comes closer.