Spoiler: Celebrity Entrant Planned for the Royal Rumble

Bad Bunny earned the respect of his peers and the fans with his WWE run last year and latest reports suggest that he is set to make his return as soon as this Saturday at the Royal Rumble PPV.

According to RingSideNews, a tenured member of the creative team has confirmed that the Puerto Rican singer and songwriter is “in the Rumble.”

The Grammy-winning artist has said only positive things about his previous stint with WWE. The site notes that ‘Bad Bunny is always looking to do more with WWE.”

The music star who has been a lifelong wrestling fan took the opportunity to participate in the industry last year. He made his debut at the Royal Rumble PPV itself.

He initially performed his single ‘Booker T‘ during the show. Bad Bunny later got involved in a segment with The Miz and he ended up delivering a top rope dive to Miz and John Morrison during the PPV.

This interaction quickly turned into a storyline that led to the rap star teaming with fellow Puerto Rican talent Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and Morrison at WrestleMania 37.

Bunny received praise for his work ethic from a number of wrestlers. The news of his return is an exciting development. It will be interesting to see if he sticks around for another program after the show as well.