Cody Rhodes on Flaming Table: “Maybe The Dumbest Thing I’ve Ever Done”

All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes believes going through a flaming table was foolish. However, he doesn’t regret it.

Rhodes spoke with ComicBook’s Connor Casey about his decision that shocked AEW fans. The moment happened during a Street Fight match with Andrade El Idolo on December 1, 2021, and Rhodes reversed suplex Idolo through the flaming table to win. While Rhodes suffered burns, he thinks Street Fight matches should be memorable in AEW.

Casey transcribed the following quotes.

“I’m going to try and keep my language somewhat clean, but (that was) maybe the dumbest thing I’ve ever done. But man, it was cool. Dumb, but also what a good image, in terms of just that’s how we do Dynamite,” said Rhodes. He continued, “That specific incident wasn’t so much about topping myself, I just hate in wrestling when you’ll hear, “Oh, it’s a street fight. It’s a Tupelo Falls Count Anywhere match or whatever,” and then it’s just Basic Betty, it’s checking boxes versus actually taking that level of danger into account. And that’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to make sure people know that, if there’s a Street Fight on AEW, it’s a Street Fight. It’s going to leave you with a lasting memory and, ultimately, I think we did that.”

Cody Rhodes Past Dangerous Spots

In AEW, Rhodes has had several dangerous moments in matches. Shawn Spears hit Rhodes on the head with a chair at AEW Fyter Fest on June 30, 2019. Fans responded negatively to Rhodes and the company for allowing it to happen. AEW President Tony Khan shared after the event that the spot didn’t go as planned.

“We called the doctor immediately. It was obviously really regrettable what happened,” Khan said. Rhodes ended up needing 12 staples to close the wound on his head.

Rhodes also did a moonsault off the top of a steel cage in a match with Wardlow at AEW Dynamite on February 19, 2020. While he didn’t injure himself, people in AEW didn’t want him to do the spot. Rhodes shared that Khan didn’t want him to do the jump. However, the moment still went as planned.

On Saturday, Rhodes will defend his TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara at AEW Battle of the Belts. Guevara will try to reclaim the title after losing to Rhodes at AEW Rampage on December 25, 2021.