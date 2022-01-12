Corey Graves Medically Cleared To Wrestle Again (Report)

Corey Graves can step inside the squared circle once again if he chooses to do so.

There was a time when Graves was a rising prospect in WWE. He showed great promise on the NXT brand, even capturing tag team gold with Neville, who is known as PAC outside of WWE.

Things took a turn for Graves as he was experiencing issues due to concussions. On the pre-show of NXT TakeOver: R Evolution back in Dec. 2014, he announced his in-ring retirement.

Corey Graves Cleared

Corey Graves has been cleared to return to the ring by WWE doctors, according to Fightful. Corey had been on a strict “no contact” list within the company but he is no longer on that list.

Graves has had immense success as a color commentator. He’s become somewhat of a leader in the booth as many have credited him with helping carry the Raw broadcast team consisting of Jimmy Smith and Byron Saxton.

There’s no word on whether or not Graves will ultimately decide to step back in the ring. He has admitted that he’s been getting the itch to do something more than commentary.

Could we hear Corey Graves’ theme during the Royal Rumble match?