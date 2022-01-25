DDP Talks Knowing Both Vince McMahon & Tony Khan

DDP knows what it’s like to work with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan.

Diamond Dallas Page, a former three-time WCW Champion, once worked under the WWE banner and has made multiple appearances for AEW. Knowing both McMahon and Khan, DDP has laid out what makes the billionaires special.

DDP On McMahon & Khan

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, DDP dished out on the switch that Vince McMahon can flip at a moment’s notice.

“I think Vince is himself always. He can be the sweetest, most caring person and he can be that ruthless son of a b*tch [laughs].”

As for Tony Khan, DDP said that the AEW is as kind of a person as they come.

“Tony Khan is the most gracious, nicest — and I know a couple billionaires but he’s the most gracious, nicest guy.”

With that said, the former WCW star says fans shouldn’t be fooled in regards to who truly runs AEW TV.

“I’ve been there a number of times and he’s just very respectful. He knows it’s his show. What you’re watching is his sh*t. Cody has something to do with it and the other boys, Jericho and Kenny and those guys and The Bucks they’ve got something to do with it but it’s Tony’s f*cking show. Make no mistake about it.”

There was a report that Khan took over the reins of AEW’s creative direction following a heavily panned closing segment of Dynamite involving The Dark Order back in late 2019. Khan later confirmed that report.

McMahon has run the WWE empire for decades after his father handed him the keys to the kingdom. AEW is still new in the wrestling business, having only started in 2019.

McMahon is known for having a strong hand in the creative process and reportedly having scripts rewritten quite often.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article