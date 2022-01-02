Drew McIntyre Injured, Written Off Television For Now

Drew McIntyre was victorious on Saturday night at WWE Day 1 in Atlanta, defeating Madcap Moss in a match that went right around 10 minutes. Following the match, there was a backstage segment where McIntyre was attacked by Moss and Baron Corbin.

According to a report from PWInsider, the backstage attack was to write-off McIntyre from television for the time being while he undergoes testing on a neck injury that he has been working through for a few weeks.

Right now, it’s not known how severe his neck injury is or how much time he will miss. The hope is that it will be a short-term situation, but one WWE source told PWInsider that everything is “up in the air” right now. McIntyre was reportedly wearing a neck brace when he left the arena in Atlanta tonight.

This story is developing.