Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Every Men’s Team Announced

This year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is taking shape, and WWE NXT 2.0 has now revealed all of the teams who will participate on the men’s side.

The roster will be as follows:

MSK (Wes Lee and Nash Carter)

Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs

Jacket Time (KUSHIDA and Ikemen Jiro)

Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake)

Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward

Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza)

The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed)

Blade and Enofe qualified for the tournament this past Tuesday night on NXT when they defeated Joe Gacy and Harland. Harland was disqualified in the match.

The men’s tournament will begin next week. Tournament brackets have yet to be announced. There will be a women’s tournament beginning in February. This will be just the second year that a women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic has been held.

The inaugural Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic was held in 2015. On the men’s side, the winners (in order) have been: Finn Balor and Samoa Joe, The Authors of Pain, The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly), Aleister Black and Ricochet, The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne), and MSK (Wes Lee and Nash Carter).

On the female side, the inaugural winners last year were Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

