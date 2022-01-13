Elimination Chamber Set to Return in February (Report)

WWE‘s Elimination Chamber match is returning soon. The demonic structure will be the headline attraction of WWE’s next live event from Saudi Arabia on February 19th, according to a report by Fightful.

WWE typically pulls out all the stops on the Saudi Arabia shows. Fans may remember matches like the first-ever match between Goldberg and The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia, along with Shawn Michaels coming out of retirement for a tag match featuring the Brothers of Destruction vs. DX.

“…The working plan is for the Elimination Chamber match and structure to take place at the February Saudi Arabia show. We’re unsure of the Premium Live Event name will follow that, or if they’ll opt for something different,” said the report.

More Information on Elimination Chamber Match

The report also shares that WWE had planned the match since November. “…Tentative preparation for the Elimination Chamber to take place in Saudi Arabia in February has been going on since the last show there in November.” It’s unclear if the report means October, as Crown Jewel took place on October 21, 2021.

The date reported makes sense, as the WWE usually has the Elimination Chamber match happen before Wrestlemania. If the match were to occur, it would also be WWE’s opportunity to have a live audience for the attraction.

Last year’s Elimination Chamber event took place without fan attendance due to Covid-19 precautions. With the Elimination Chamber now headed to Saudi Arabia, fans in the United States will probably have to wait another year to see the attraction live once again.