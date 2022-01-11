Eric Bischoff Reveals What He Was Told About His Recent Raw Appearance

Eric Bischoff made his surprise return to Raw a few weeks ago during the December 27 episode of the show. This was only months after he made an appearance for AEW on Dynamite in June. The former WCW president talked about his return to the red brand on the latest episode of his 83 weeks podcast. He detailed how it all came together.

Bischoff revealed that he drove to Florida with his family for the vacations. He got the call from Bruce Prichard on the Thursday before the show:

“We finally got in and got settled, and I got a call from Bruce Prichard. He said, ‘Hey Eric. So, do you think you can make TV Monday?’ This was Thursday afternoon. I said, ‘Well, first of all, where is it because I’m in Florida?’ If it was a West Coast trip, I couldn’t have made it. He said, ‘It’s in Detroit, your hometown.’ I said, ‘Ok, I can make that.’”

What Eric Bischoff Was Told About His Appearance

Eric Bischoff then explained how he wasn’t given a lot of details as to what he would be doing on the show. The officials just told him that there was going to be a wedding. They asked him to bring a pastel suit and expect it to get trashed:

“He said, ‘Well, why don’t you get a really light colored pastel suit and expect it to get trashed. There’s going to be a wedding.’ That’s all he told me, no details, not who, nothing. I got there, and what’s funny is I didn’t even know Bruce wasn’t going to be at TV until about four in the afternoon. I had fun.”

Bischoff also talked about his experience at the show. He mentioned how he got to hang out with people such as Edge and Kevin Owens during his visit. He praised The Miz as well. He claimed that the A-Lister is a really good performer and that’s why he has been around this long.

