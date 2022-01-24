Eva Marie Lands Starring Role in Action-Thriller ‘Phoenix’

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie has landed a starring role in the upcoming action thriller, Phoenix.

The film will co-star UFC legends Randy Couture and Rashad Evans, as well as former WWE tag team champion Vladamir Kozlov (Oleg Prudius).

According to Deadline, Eva Marie will play Fiona “Phoenix” Grant, a US Army veteran who teaches hand-to-hand combat skills in Afghanistan.

Things go sideways when Grant’s father, security specialist Everett Grant (Randy Couture), is found dead. A police report lists his cause of death as a suicide, but she doesn’t believe it.

When Fiona returns home to the United States, she learns that the prime suspect in her father’s death is drug kingpin Maxim Vasiliiev (Vladamir Kozlov).

“Armed to the teeth, she plans to take out Vasiliiev with her bare hands, and nothing is going to stop her.”

Back in November, she posted this photo from the set of a new ‘big screen’ project in the works:

Action packed day on set ! I can’t wait for you all to see these scenes come to life on the big screen ! I’m honored to star in this franchise! ???? pic.twitter.com/PjpINUJ06F — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) November 5, 2021

Visit Deadline for more details on Phoenix.

Eva Marie was released from WWE back in November 2021. This wrapped up her second run with the company.

Outside of wrestling, she’s been working to launch her acting career. Last year, she appeared as a series regular on Paradise City, a musical drama that streams on Amazon Prime Video.