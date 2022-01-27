First Look: Sasha Banks’ Koska Reeves Mandalorian Action Figure

A new action figure portraying Sasha Banks‘ Mandalorian character is now available for pre-sale. WWE‘s Legit Boss played Koska Reeves in the popular Star Wars series The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

The “sixth scale” figure from Hot Toys will not come cheap. The figure is currently on sale for $270 and will not ship for over a year.

Sasha Banks reacted to the news of this pre-sale, writing, “My heart is on fire holy holy”

My heart is on fire holy holy ?https://t.co/OkwH8UyP6d pic.twitter.com/zLhvpZCVJ6 — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) January 27, 2022

The description of the Koska Reeves Sixth Scale figure reads,

In continuation of expanding the widely popular The Mandalorian collectible series, Sideshow and Hot Toys are excited to officially introduce the new Koska Reeves Sixth Scale Collectible Figure!

“The Koska Reeves collectible figure features newly developed head sculpt with great likeness and detailed hair sculpture, Mandalorian helmet and armor with weathering effects, skillfully tailored under-suit, a jetpack with booster fire effects, a blaster rifle, a blaster pistol, a wired grappling hook, a flamethrower effect, a themed display stand, and backdrop!”

Visit Sideshow.com to pre-order and for additional information