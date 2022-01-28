(Spoiler) Former WWE Star Returning at the Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble is a PPV of surprise appearances. Reports suggest that this year it will include the return of another star who hasn’t been in quite some time.

Former WWE star Aksana is in St. Louis and is scheduled to appear in the Women’s Royal Rumble match, according to PWinsider.

Aksana

Aksana in WWE

Aksana signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2009. She trained at Florida Championship Wrestling held the FCW Divas Championship once during that run.

She made her main roster debut in October 2011 in a Divas Halloween costume battle royal. She was never a major character on WWE television. She did, however, have a brief on-screen relationship with Cesaro. She also had short-lived tag team with Alicia Fox named Foxsana.

The Lithuania native never won a championship on the main roster.

Aksana was with WWE for almost 5 years before getting released in June 2014. She’s been away from the wrestling world since her release.

Aksana is not the only big name that will be making her return for Royal Rumble. Reports suggest that a former women’s champion will be making her comeback during the show as well.