Former WWE Announcer Greg Hamilton Survives Car Accident

Greg Hamilton is expressing gratitude after things nearly turned fatal.

Hamilton took to his Instagram account to reveal that his car was hit by a moving truck. He said the wreckage was so bad that first responders were certain that he didn’t survive but thankfully they were wrong.

Greg Hamilton Speaks Out On Scary Event

Taking a look at the damage to the car, it’s easy to see why the first thought would be that something horrible happened.

“It’s taken me a while to post this….I should be dead according to every first responder. They thought they were removing a ‘body.’

“Weeks ago, I was hit by a moving truck. Tossed 3 times into a ditch on the side of the road, upside down and left for dead. I’m alive. I no longer care about fame, announcing, anything. That person died in that accident. #RIP

“But my life is forever changed. I don’t know what’s next….but if you need help in any way, I’m here. I don’t know what’s next for me; I don’t know what I can even do.

But, I do know that if you need support; I can do that.

“Japanese culture paints gold on broken pieces to signify repair. I refuse to fold. Let’s paint GOLD. I’m rehabilitating…..you can too. Mentally and emotionally. Let’s do it together.”

Back in October, Greg Hamilton confirmed his WWE departure. He said it was a mutual decision and that all the time spent doing shows weighed heavy on his mental health.

We at SEScoops wish Greg Hamilton a full and speedy recovery.