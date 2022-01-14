Hiroshi Tanahashi Re-Signs With NJPW

Hiroshi Tanahashi has re-signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling. He announced the news recently on social media.

“We have renewed the player contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. I will do my best,” reads a translation of Tanahashi’s Tweet.

Tanahashi is one of the most decorated champions in the history of New Japan Pro Wrestling. He is an 8x IWGP Heavyweight Champion, the most reigns of all-time. He’s defended the title 28 times and held it for 1396 combined days, both of those were records until surpassed by Kazuchika Okada.

Tanahashi is also a 3x winner of the G1 Climax tournament. He won the event in 2007, 2015, and 2018. Tanahashi is a 2x and current IWGP United States Champion. He’s also a 2x holder of the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

The 45-year-old is coming off of having wrestled on all 3 nights of Wrestle Kingdom this year. On Night 1, Tanahashi wrestled in tag action along with Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi. They lost to the Bullet Club team of El Phantasmo, KENTA, and Taiji Ishimori. Then on night 2, Tanahashi defeated KENTA to win the IWGP United States title. On night 3, Tanahashi teamed with Kazuchika Okada and defeated Kaito Kiyomiya & Keiji Muto.