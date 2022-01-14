William Regal Offered a Role at Impact Wrestling

Barely a week into the new year, William Regal was released from his WWE contract back on January 5, including several other members of NXT such as producers, writers, and office staff. This brought an end to Regal’s 22-year run with the company.

While we don’t know if Regal has a 90-day non-compete clause that active wrestlers have when they’re released. We don’t know where Regal may end up in the future but he already has an offer on the table for him. On Thursday’s Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer revealed that he offered a spot to William Regal in Impact Wrestling.

“If you look at management, and you look at, let’s say, the New York Giants, their G.M. is retiring, and then there goes the head coach that he picked,” Dreamer said regarding Regal’s release.

“There goes everyone associated with that person. Triple H is no longer in charge, and everyone associated with him is gone. The only guy who’s remained is Shawn (Michaels), but Shawn was a Vince guy before he was a Triple H guy. Regal, the moment I heard (he was let go), I shot him a text and said, ‘If you want to be a commentator at Impact or if you want to be a General Manager figure, just let me know.’ He will have something when he chooses to.”

Regal’s WWE Release

WWE sent out a statement to select media members explaining the releases, stating, “With the continued evolution of NXT 2.0, we’ve decided to part ways with some of the staff based in our Performance Center. We thank them for their many contributions throughout the years and wish them the best.”

Wrestling fans celebrate Regal’s technical style of wrestling, as well as his on-screen role as general manager of NXT which he began in July 2014. Inside the ring, he was two-time Intercontinental Champion, a five-time Hardcore Champion, a four-time European Champion, a four-time World Tag Team Champion, and the winner of the King of the Ring tournament in 2008. Regal made his first comments regarding his release from WWE, thanking the company.

“Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company. I will add that @WWE saved my life in 1999 when they didn’t need to, kept my family fed and took me all around the world. You have my gratitude forever. You allowed me to live a charmed life.”

