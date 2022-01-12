NJPW Star Jay White Set To Make Impact Wrestling Return

Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White will be making his way back to Impact Wrestling.

“Switchblade” made quite a splash on the Impact brand during his most recent stay. He was able to snag Chris Bey for the Bullet Club stable. With that said, there has been some tension between Jay and BC members Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa over the direction of the faction.

Jay will have to wait to settle things on that front but for now, he’ll be reunited with the man he recruited.

Jay White Continues ‘New Era’ In Impact

Impact Wrestling has announced that Jay White is returning to the promotion on Jan. 21. He will also attend the Jan. 22 tapings. Both set of tapings will be held inside the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, FL.

Things are rosy between NJPW and Impact once again. The two had been in cahoots before with NJPW sending Young Lions off on excursion to TNA. In return, some TNA stars appeared at NJPW events such as Wrestle Kingdom.

The relationship soured over time as NJPW reportedly didn’t trust how TNA was using its talent. After a regime change on Impact’s part, the two sides are working together again.