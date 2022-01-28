Jim Ross Wants Someone New To Win Men’s Royal Rumble

Legendary play-by-play announcer Jim Ross would rather see a fresh talent win this year’s men’s Royal Rumble match than an already-established main eventer.

The Road to WrestleMania will officially begin this Saturday night (Jan. 29). The 2022 Royal Rumble event (see betting odds here) will be held inside The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Besides the two Royal Rumble matches, the event will also include three world title matches. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will put his gold on the line against Seth Rollins. Brock Lesnar‘s WWE Title will be at stake against Bobby Lashley.

The third world title match will see Becky Lynch put the Raw Women’s Championship up for grabs against Doudrop.

A Fresh Face?

During an episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross shared his belief that a new star can be born by winning the men’s Royal Rumble match.

“One of those new young guys, I’m not sure. I’d say it’s a great opportunity to make somebody, so to speak. If they use that philosophy, I’m thinking one of their young studs is gonna be victorious just to get a fresh start, new winner, all that.

“We could go through all the top guys that are in it, there are tons of em’ that could theoretically and realistically win the damn thing. But I think if I were WWE and I were Vince, this is an opportunity that I would take to make some talent.”

