John Cena On Possibly Bringing Back The Dr. Of Thuganomics

The Dr. Of Thuganomics is a character that is usually associated with the time when WWE used to have a more mature presentation. With John Cena becoming a mainstream Hollywood star, people wonder if we have seen the last of the gimmick.

The Cenation Leader recently had an interview with Pardon My Take. He was there to promote his Peacemaker TV series. The wrestling star discussed a number of things during his appearance.

When asked about the Thuganomics gimmick, Cena mentioned how it has become somewhat of a nostalgic act. On the question of its return, John gave the natural answer of never say never:

“Over the years, you’ve actually seen more of the good [version of] ‘Doctor of Thuganomics’ than over the past 10 years. The appearance in the Firefly Funhouse match, the appearance at WrestleMania with Elias.

It’s almost like that character has taken on a sense of nostalgia itself.” Said John Cena, “So when it shows up, it’s a thing that gets people excited. So, never say never.”

The 16 time world champion last brought back the Thuganomics gimmick during WrestleMania 36. He wrestled Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match at the show.

John Cena’s Peacemaker TV series is now streaming. The first three episodes are available to watch on-demand on HBO Max. The other five episodes will be released weekly through February 17.

Thanks to Essentially Sports for the transcribed quotes