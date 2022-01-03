The Miz Comments On How John Morrison Made Him A Better WWE Superstar

John Morrison was released from WWE on November 18th, 2021. He had re-signed with the company in 2019 after having left in 2011. His tag team partner and run-in buddy, The Miz, recently spoke about Morrison during an appearance on Freddie Prinze Jr.’s podcast “Wrestling with Freddie”. During the discussion, The Miz spoke about how he feels Morrison made him a better WWE Superstar.

“If you want to be in the entertainment industry, you have to be a sponge and you have to be willing to fail. As much as you [Freddie Prinze Jr.] said I was the glue in Miz & Morrison, it’s not true. Morrison is such an out-of-the-box thinker. He would think of the oddest, weird things that aren’t supposed to work and then we would come together and make them work.

“We had such great chemistry, and he’s so smart and able, and willing, and we both push each other to be the best that we possibly can, so we’re both the glue in that. There’s no doubt in my mind about that. John pushes me to be the best Superstar I could possibly be and he always has.”

Morrison and Miz won the Smackdown tag-team championships from the New Day at Super Showdown on February 27th, 2020. They’d drop the titles back to New Day on an episode of Smackdown just less than two months later. In Morrison’s first run with the company, they won tag team gold twice as well. In 2008, they won the Slammy Award for best tag team of the year.

