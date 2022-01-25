Johnny Knoxville’s WWE Future, More ‘Jackass’ Stars at the Royal Rumble

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville is a longshot to win the Royal Rumble this weekend. However, stranger things have happened.

Knoxville will enter the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble in hopes of earning a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 38.

The Royal Rumble marks beginning of the Road to WrestleMania. The Rumble is often used as a platform to jumpstart feuds that that culminate at WWE‘s biggest event of the year.

According to WrestleVotes, a source claims that Johnny Knoxville’s involvement with WWE will be done after the Royal Rumble.

“Source states Johnny Knoxville’s Royal Rumble involvement is slated to be Rumble only & done on Saturday.” – WrestleVotes

More ‘Jackass’ Stars at the Royal Rumble

Jonny Knoxville’s participation at the WWE Royal Rumble is to promote his new movie, Jackass Forever (in theaters February 4th).

Knoxville is now teasing that he will have ‘backup’ when he shows up to The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

During a Q&A with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Knoxville teased that other Jackass members will be in his corner at the Royal Rumble.

Johnny Knoxville (@realjknoxville) teased some #Jackass co-stars will corner him at #RoyalRumble this year during our Q&A today — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) January 25, 2022

Earlier this week, WWE asked Johnny Knoxville to comment on the other participants he might encounter at the Royal Rumble. Knoxville called them all “pretenders” and had this to say about the following WWE Superstars:

Sheamus: “He’s a chump”

Omos: “What a mama’s boy”

Austin Theory: “Who does his eyebrows? Very cute!”

Big E: “Big Siss-E”

The Viking Raiders: “They are not spending any time in the gym”

Otis: “Oh man, it looks like something from Deliverance”

These words may come back to bite him this Saturday.