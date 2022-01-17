Jonathan Gresham vs Santana Announced For 2nd Terminus Show

Last night in Atlanta, the first-ever Terminus event produced by Jonathan Gresham and Baron Black took place. In the main-event, Gresham defended the ROH World Championship against Impact’s Josh Alexander. The finish of the match saw a double-pin take place.

Gresham and Bandido then went face-to-face. Bandido had held the ROH World Championship before being unable to appear at the promotion’s Final Battle PPV last month. Santana then interrupted both of them and challenged Gresham to a match at Terminus’ 2nd show which will take place on February 24th.

Bandido vs Gresham could possibly take place at ROH’s recently announced show on April 1st.

Gresham has one scheduled defense of the ROH title before then, however. He’ll face Blake Christian at the “WRLD on GCW” show for Game Changer Wrestling next Sunday from the Hammerstein Ballroom.

Fuck a door. Fuck a list.



2022.

EVERYONE CAN GET IT! — Mike SANTANA?? (@Santana_Proud) January 17, 2022

Pro wrestling has blessed me with opportunities like this throughout my career. I have to admit, this is definitely one of my favorites. pic.twitter.com/fIx7bSxq7I — G R E S H A M (@TheJonGresham) January 16, 2022

Terminus Debut Show Results 1/16

The show took place from the Salvation Army Kroc Atlanta.