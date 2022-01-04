Keith Lee Sporting A New Look With Free Agency Looming

Former WWE superstar Keith Lee has changed his look drastically since being released by WWE in November last year.

The former NXT champion shared a photo of himself in a Twitter post. He claimed that he is almost done with his Samuel L. Jackson look:

“Back to work. In the Lab. I think I’m almost done with my Samuel L. Jackson meme look (right after I take a crazy looking photo with it lol). But it’s time to start considering what is next properly.”

Back to work. In the Lab.



I think I'm almost done with my Samuel L. Jackson meme look (right after I take a crazy looking photo with it lol). But it's time to start considering what is next properly. pic.twitter.com/2m1nIVzbOL — Selective Lee (@RealKeithLee) January 3, 2022

You should probably stop that then. They've made enough money off my name since I've been gone lol. https://t.co/y0eoBXg0tv — Selective Lee (@RealKeithLee) December 26, 2021

Keith Lee should have about a month left on his 90-days non-compete clause. This means fans will have to wait a bit more before seeing him back in the ring.

Though this hasn’t stopped the former WWE star from making headlines. Right after his release, Lee infamously got WWE to dispute some claims about paying his own medical bills while being employed by the company.

The former WWE star was trending as early as last week when he told people to stop watching WWE in hopes of his return, because the promotion has made ‘enough money’ off his name since his release.

There is no word yet on what Keith Lee is planning for his future after his non-compete expires. We should get a better idea about it in the coming days.