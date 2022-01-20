Kyle O’Reilly Becomes a Father, Announces Birth of Daughter

Kyle O’Reilly wasn’t on AEW Dynamite this week, and for good reason. The new AEW star announced that he became a father on Monday, January 17th with the birth of a daughter, Janie Elizabeth.

O’Reilly wrote about the new addition in a post on his Instagram page. He noted that he named his daughter after his late mother.

“January 17, 2022 was the most important and amazing day of my life. Welcome to the world Janie Elizabeth Greenwood. Named after my late Mother who wanted to be a Granny more than anything, I am so proud to be your Dad. Life is so precious and beautiful! You share a birthday with some amazingly influential and positive people including Michelle Obama, Betty White, Muhammad Ali and Jim Carrey plus you were born on MLK day during a full moon. That is some wildly positive energy right there! Can’t wait to watch you grow up,” O’Reilly wrote.

O’Reilly also added the quote “I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be,” by Robert Munsch and included a couple photographs.

O’Reilly debuted with AEW on December 22nd during their Holiday Bash show and his since been running alongside his old NXT teammate Adam Cole and longtime tag team partner Bobby Fish. So far, O’Reilly’s only match with the promotion happened on December 29th when he teamed with Cole and Fish to defeat the Best Friends and Orange Cassidy.

