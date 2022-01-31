Lio Rush Suffers Injury At PWG Battle of Los Angeles

Lio Rush had to be taken to the ER following a match at PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles event last night. Rush had defeated Buddy Matthews via disqualification when Matthews kept up the attack after the match and delivered a curb stomp to Rush. Later in the show, it was revealed to the live crowd that Rush was injured and would be replaced in the semi-finals.

“Just being honest with you guys here. I’m not good. But i will be good. And when I’m back, I’ll be dangerous,” Rush wrote on Twitter.

It is believed the injury occurred during the Curb Stomp. Some on social media have suggested that fans throwing drinks into the ring may have led to the injury.

The injury point was when Buddy hit the Rollins' style Curb Stomp. Not sure if he hit a sensitive spot or if he came down harder than expected. Given Excalibur's reprimand, my hypothesis is Buddy might've slipped slightly on a spot wetted by a thrown drink (just a guess). — Lord Akiyama (@LordAkiyama) January 31, 2022

The injury comes at a time when Rush is expected to become a free agent next month. His AEW contract expires on February 14th and he’ll be a free agent after that.

Rush recently signed a deal with Universal Music Group as well. He announced the news on social media recently.

“Overwhelmed with excitement and relieved that all of the countless hours that I’ve put into my music is paying off. All of the sacrifices that I’ve made since starting this journey 4 years ago is showing to be well worth it. But the work doesn’t stop here! In fact it’s only beginning,” he wrote on Instagram.