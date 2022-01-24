Lio Rush Replaces Jonathan Gresham at The Wrld on GCW

GCW is currently presenting The Wrld on GCW tonight live from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York.

One of the more anticipated matches on the night would’ve seen Jonathan Gresham defend his Ring of Honor Championship against Blake Christian.

Unfortunately, Gresham was unable to appear on the night, and soon to be released AEW star Lio Rush took his place.

Lio Rush at The Wrld on GCW

Blake Christian confirmed before the match that Jonathan Gresham was unable to make it to the arena, but there was no further information given beyond that.

Fightful Select confirmed just before the show went live that Gresham would not be appearing.

They wrote: “Jonathan Gresham is not at tonight’s show. We’re told that Lio Rush was expected to replace him as of this weekend, which is why G-Raver took Lio’s spot in the ladder match.”

