Lio Rush Signs With Universal Music Group, Thump Records & Virgin Music

Lio Rush is continuing to find success in the music world as he announced on Twitter that he has signed with Universal Music Group, Thump Records, and Virgin Music.

Rush released his debut single, “Scenic Lullaby,” in 2019, and his second single, “I Wonder”, was released soon thereafter. This past September, his second EP, “Not Found” was released.

Rush was released by WWE in 2020 along with several other wrestlers due to budget cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic. He continued his career by working for MLW and NJPW before making his promotional debut for AEW by being the mystery entrant in the Casino Battle Royale at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event in 2021.

Rush previously announced his retirement from wrestling last August but continued wrestling. He later returned to AEW and last wrestled on AEW programming during the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal on the December 8th, 2021 episode of Dynamite.

Rush announced earlier this month that he will be leaving AEW when his contract expires in February. He just worked last Sunday’s The Wrld on GCW pay-per-view and is scheduled for the PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament this weekend.