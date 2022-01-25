Lita Confirms “Potential Opportunities” Before WWE Return

Lita says she had “some potential opportunities floating around” prior to her recent WWE return.

The Attitude Era legend returned to WWE programming earlier this month, when she confronted Charlotte Flair on SmackDown. She’ll lace up her boots once again this Saturday in the Women’s Royal Rumble, where she hopes to securing herself a title shot at WrestleMania 38.

On Monday, Lita was a guest on the Throwing Down with Renee Paquette & Miesha Tate show on Sirius XM.

Lita recalls the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many of us overindulged in junk food thinking it would be a short-term ‘vacation’ from healthy living. As the pandemic raged on, reality set in and she eventually got back to training.

Earlier this month, Fightful reported that Lita was in talks with AEW. It never came to fruition, but Tony Khan wanted Lita to wrestle AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker at last year’s All Out pay-per-view from Chicago, IL.

During her discussion with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate, Lita strongly considered accepting a ‘potential opportunity’ that came her way.

“There were some potential opportunities floating around that I was like, ‘Maybe, maybe, maybe.’ – Lita

WWE recently approached her about the chance to participate in the Women’s Royal Rumble. “It was this thing that was, ‘Yes or no. Do you want to do the Rumble on this date, are you in?’ I put my feet to the fire and was like, ‘Yes, I’m in.’ Now that I’m in, it’s time to make the most of it,” she said.

Lita has been out of action since 2018. She wrestled a few matches for WWE that year, including the 2018 Women’s Royal Rumble and the WWE Evolution all-women’s PPV.