Lita Announced for First WWE SmackDown Appearance in 20 Years

A WWE Hall of Famer will make her return to SmackDown tonight as Lita has been announced for this evening’s show on FOX.

This will be the first time that Lita has appeared on SmackDown in nearly 20 years. Her last actual match on SmackDown occurred on March 19th, 2002, a tag team victory alongside Trish Stratus against Jazz and Ivory.

Lita’s last match was in October 2018. That was a 10-woman tag team match on WWE Monday Night Raw that saw Lita, Trish Stratus, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya defeat The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan), Alicia Foxx and Mickie James.

Lita was recently announced as a participant in this year’s 30-woman WWE Royal Rumble match which will take place two weeks from this Saturday in St. Louis, Missouri.

Lita’s appearance on SmackDown tonight will tie-in to her return at the Royal Rumble as part of building up to that match.

Per WWE.com:

Last week, it was announced that WWE Hall of Famer Lita would be among the honored participants competing in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match for the opportunity to headline WrestleMania.



Now, for the first time in nearly 20 years, the groundbreaking four-time Women’s Champion is set to return to the blue brand. Don’t miss SmackDown tonight at 8/7 C on FOX. WWE.com

Other Announcements for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

In addition to Lita’s return to SmackDown tonight, the following segments have also been announced for the FOX broadcast:

A face-to-face between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Aliyah will make her SmackDown singles debut in a match against Natalya.

Sami Zayn will debuts his new InZayn stunt show. He is trying to “out-Jackass” Johnny Knoxville

