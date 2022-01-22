Mark Henry Disagrees With Bully Ray: Jon Moxley Didn’t Owe Anybody An Apology

Mark Henry isn’t on board with Bully Ray‘s recent take on Jon Moxley‘s return promo.

Moxley was expected to make it to the finals of an AEW World Heavyweight Championship tournament. He likely would’ve gone one-on-one with Bryan Danielson. “MOX” ended up withdrawing from the tournament to enter an alcohol treatment program.

Jon Moxley Returns, Bully Ray Criticizes

Jon Moxley made his return on the Jan. 19 episode of Dynamite. Outside of one heckler who got verbally eviscerated by “MOX,” the crowd stood in silence to hear what Jon had to say. Moxley fired up the supportive fans and talked about how everyone has internal scars that they should be proud of.

Bully Ray took to Busted Open Radio to express his belief that Moxley was missing an apology in the speech.

“I would have liked to have heard just a little bit of accountability from Jon. I understand the whole demons thing and we always use the word demons as a creative word to get around the real issues.

“Whether it’s an alcohol issue, whether it’s a drug issue. In Tommy’s case, it’s an eating issue. Everybody has some kind of ‘demon’ that they have to get around.

“So, okay we have our ‘demons.’ These demons got the best of Jon for a time period where he had to step away from AEW. I would’ve liked to have heard him say a bit of an apology to the AEW fans.”

Mark Henry Comes To MOX’s Defense

Mark Henry, who works with Bully Ray on Busted Open, doesn’t agree with his colleague on the “MOX” promo.

“I have to disagree with our contemporary Bully Ray. He didn’t owe anybody an apology.”

Moxley was back in the ring on the Jan. 21 episode of Rampage. He defeated Ethan Page to get the show started. After the match, he had a staredown with Bryan Danielson.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article. Thanks to Putting You Over for the videos.