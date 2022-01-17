Mark Henry Reacts To Jon Moxley’s Return

Mark Henry has shared his thoughts on the return of Jon Moxley.

Moxley was on the cusp of once again challenging for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. He was expected to eventually move on to the finals of a number one contender tournament against Bryan Danielson but he ended up stepping away from wrestling for a bit to enter an alcohol treatment program.

The good news is, Moxley is back. He’ll make his return at THE WRLD ON GCW on Jan. 23. He’ll defend his GCW Title against Homicide inside the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Mark Henry Thrilled With Jon Moxley News

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry said the news of Jon Moxley’s return hopefully means he was able to fully recover in rehab and now has a clear mind.

“I was very happy to hear that because it told me a couple of things. One, that he’s back working and that he very likely is out of rehab and I’m happy for him on all counts and I’m hoping that he’s got a lot of clarity and understanding of where his life is going and who he’s working for, and I think that we’ll see an even better Moxley.”

Mark went on to say that when people try to self-medicate, it usually means something is amiss. He hopes Moxley was able to find the root of the issue.

“You wanna make sure that you’re doing everything for the right reason. That takes a bit of the sting off because usually when people are self-medicating regardless of what it is, something is awry, something’s not right.

“Sometimes you need counseling, you need somebody to say, ‘Hey, we know you’re doing something but why are you doing it?’ You eliminate the negative and you accentuate all your positives.

“I would think that the number one positive is that baby and his wife and a new house and all of those things are the positives. Now, let’s push those upward and we say, ‘That won’t work well with this going on. This right here, you have to eliminate and then all of this will be great.’

“I hope that he was able to find out, whether it’s anxiety, whether it’s fellowship with the boys.”

There’s no word on when Moxley will be making his AEW return. With the GCW announcement, many feel Tony Khan may want to get Mox on television first for the Jan. 19 episode of Dynamite.

