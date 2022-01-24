Mick Foley Comments On Matt Cardona’s Shot At Him On GCW PPV

Mick Foley has responded to Matt Cardona wearing a red flannel with “F*ck Mick Foley” written on the back of it. Cardona wore the flannel to the ring for his match with Joey Janela on The WRLD On GCW PPV last night.

Foley took to his YouTube page to issue a response.

“Hello everyone, it’s The Hardcore Legend Mick Foley addressing the Matt Cardona situation. Matt took a shot at Mrs. Foley’s baby boy last night with his interesting choice of ring attire,” Foley opened his video with.

“The truth is, from a personal standpoint, I was happy for him. Yeah, it made me laugh because I felt like Matt was done wrong in WWE. He reached for that brass ring, grabbed it, and was asked to return it.”

He continued to talk about how Cardona has reinvented himself since leaving WWE.

“Ultimately, everyone who leaves a major company has a choice to make when they hit the independent scene,” Foley continued.

“And that choice is, ‘Do I just do the same things I did, the things that I was known for, or do I reinvent myself?’ I call that the Drew McIntyre route, the road less traveled. That is what Matt Cardona has done. He’s completely reinvented himself and in doing so has become one of the most enjoyable and valuable assets on the wrestling scene. Knowing that I’m playing just a small part in that reinvention, a tiny part, that makes me happy, and in conclusion, f*ck Matt Cardona.”

Foley’s full video is available in the player below:

Cardona defeated Joey Janela last night in a match where he pulled out all the stops. Swoggle came out from under the ring and attacked Janela. Mark Sterling brought out Virgil in a Vince McMahon mask to distract Janela. Chelsea Green faked turning on Cardona only to get a cheap shot in on Janela. Then finally, Brian Myers speared Janela through a door. Shortly after, Cardona gave Janela the Radio Silence through another door and got the pin.

