NJPW Cancels Events In January Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases

New Japan Pro Wrestling has cancelled its events in January due to rising COVID-19 cases. Touring will resume in February.

The following events have been cancelled:

Tuesday January 25th in Fukushima ?Toyota Crown Arena

Saturday January 29th at Korakuen Hall

Sunday January 30th at Ibaraki?Kamisu Bousai Arena

The event on January 28th from Aichi has been rescheduled to April 18th.

The first event back will be the February 6th card from Chiba. The following night, NJPW is scheduled to be in Korakuen Hall with English commentary available on New Japan World. The next event for NJPW USA will be on February 17th, 2022 from the Vermont in Hollywood for New Japan Strong tapings.

Toru Yano, Tomoaki Honma, Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, Taka Michinoku, and Satoshi Kojima all missed shows on the most recent tour due to medical protocols.

In accordance with event policy regarding elevated temperatures or close contacts among personnel, NJPW has arrived at the decision to cancel or postpone four live events this week.



Touring is scheduled to resume February 6.



Statementhttps://t.co/ZuOgSL3Ntu #njgolden #njpw pic.twitter.com/gbw7tjC5sQ — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 24, 2022

“With a number of wrestlers presenting elevated temperatures or being in close contact with same, and in accordance with event protocols, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the difficult decision to cancel or postpone remaining live events on the schedule for January,” an NJPW press release reads. “We deeply apologise to fans for the inconvenience, disappointment and concern caused by this decision, and appreciate your understanding.”