Original WrestleMania 38 Plans For WWE Championship

The original plans for the WWE title match at Day 1 were for Seth Rollins to win the fatal four-way match and walk out as the champion.

Dave Meltzer talked about the changes made to the main event of the PPV in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He noted that the original plan was for the Architect to win the bout and defend the title at WrestleMania 38:

“The plan for that was originally Seth Rollins, likely against the winner of the Royal Rumble, with Big E the favorite, but Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley were also possibilities.”

WWE still seems to be building towards a Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns match for WrestleMania, but the belief is that it won’t be a champion vs champion bout.

Meltzer added that the planned WWE championship match for the Show of Shows could still take place with the company taking a different direction to achieve that.

For those who don’t know, Brock Lesnar was originally scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship at Day 1. Big E was supposed to defend his WWE title in a fatal four-way.

Reigns ended up missing the event after testing positive for COVID. Lesnar was then added to the WWE championship match, and he walked out of the arena as the new champion.